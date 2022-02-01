Hungarian PM says sees no intentions in Russia linked with "aggression" against Ukraine

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he saw no intentions linked with any "aggression" against Ukraine.

"I saw no intentions to such actions on the part of President Putin during our talks," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

According to the Hungarian prime minister, Putin "was absolutely calm and said that Russia’s proposals on security guarantees are normal and should be the focus of talks."

"And I share this viewpoint. We should maintain talks. We have several days or weeks for it. I don’t think anything dramatic will happen," he said.