Orban expects to win April election, stay on as Hungarian prime minister

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has stated that he has no plans to leave his post, since he expects to win the elections in April 2022.

"Frankly speaking, I am not going to leave," he said on Tuesday during the negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin. "The elections [will be held] in April, I am going to participate and win. Therefore, I have a well-founded assumption that we will be cooperating with you for many years."

Orban recalled that he first met with Putin 13 years ago. "That’s a long time. Practically everyone who was a fellow EU leader is no longer in power. It turns out that for 13 years we have accumulated the most significant memories of the common past between Russia and the EU," the Hungarian prime minister concluded.