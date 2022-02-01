Kiev opposition calls for dismissal of security chief for backing exit from Minsk accords

KIEV, February 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Opposition Platform - For Life party has demanded that Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Aleksey Danilov be dismissed and that he face justice for his calls to withdraw Kiev from the Minsk agreements.

"The Opposition Platform - For Life party calls for the immediate resignation of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Danilov and bringing him to justice for actions seeking to destroy our state’s territorial integrity and incite armed clashes. Otherwise, the Cabinet of [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky confirms that the course to draw back from the Minsk accords is a part of Kiev’s state policy," the party stated on its website on Tuesday.

"This irresponsible, cynical and criminal statement could have been a true information bomb, but it was left unnoticed since the world leaders are well aware that the Kiev leadership lacks the political will to resolve the Donbass conflict peacefully. That is why they are unwilling to fulfill their obligations as part of the Normandy format," the opposition party noted.

According to the party, "<…> Danilov acts as a provocateur from the [Kiev] leadership, who makes every effort to undermine the peaceful settlement, unleash a civil war and armed clashes in order to obtain additional levers of influence, who does everything to increase tensions between Russia and Ukraine." The West has launched a vast media campaign relating to an alleged Russian invasion of Ukraine, which forces Zelensky to make calming statements on a regular basis. "However, Danilov is doing everything possible to raise the likelihood of such an event through his provocative actions," Kiev’s opposition party emphasized.

On Monday, the Ukrainian security chief told the Associated Press that the implementation of the Minsk agreements equated to the destruction of the country. According to Danilov, the Minsk accords were signed under gunpoint from Russia, while Germany and France were watching, and it is obvious that fulfilling these documents is impossible. He also mentioned that if Western states insisted on the implementation of the Minsk accords in their original form, it would be very dangerous for Kiev.

Minsk accords

The peaceful settlement of the Donbass conflict is based on the so-called Minsk agreements, which stipulate not only a ceasefire, withdrawal of weapons, amnesty, and resumption of economic ties but also carrying out a profound constitutional reform in Ukraine, including the decentralization of power in the view of the special status of certain districts of the Donetsk and Lugansk Regions. However, the Minsk accords still remain unimplemented. The Ukrainian side completely refused to fulfill the political parts of the agreements due to some unresolved security issues.