CIS observers start their work at referendum on Belarusian Constitution

MINSK, February 1. /TASS/. An observation mission representing the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) has started monitoring a nationwide referendum on amending and expanding Belarus' Constitution after receiving accreditation from the Central Election Commission.

"Today, we accredited the first three representatives of the CIS observation mission," Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Belarus Igor Karpenko noted.

Karpenko recalled that 153 territorial referendum commissions were earlier formed in the republic. "Today is the last day for the setting up polling stations. Precinct commissions should be formed by February 6," he informed. Karpenko also added that the CEC along with the Health Ministry are now finalizing issues related to the epidemic situation."

The referendum on the amendment of the Belarusian Constitution has been scheduled for February 27, according to a decree, signed by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Belarusians will also be able to cast their votes early on 22-26 February.