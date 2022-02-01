Poll shows most Ukrainians support alliance between Ukraine, Poland, UK

KIEV, February 1. /TASS/. Over 60% of Ukrainians support the establishment of a military and political alliance of Ukraine, Poland, and the UK, according to a poll, published by the Rating Sociological Group Tuesday.

According to the poll, carried out between January 21-23, 61% of Ukrainian citizens support the idea of such alliance, while 21% treat it negatively and 12% are indifferent.

Most supporters live in the western and central regions of Ukraine and Kiev (support varies between 65% and 76%). In southern regions, 51% of respondents support the idea, while 31% do not. In eastern regions, 40% of residents support the alliance, while 38% do not.

Most supporters of the Opposition Platform - For Life (62%), Party of Shariy (67%) and Yevgeny Muraev’s Nashi party treat the initiative negatively. Over 80% of supporters of European Solidarity, Freedom, and Strength and Honor parties support the establishment of the alliance.

The poll covered 2,500 Ukrainian citizens living in all regions except those not under Kiev’s control.

The new union

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky claimed, speaking before the Verkhovna Rada, that the cooperation between Ukraine, Poland and the UK is gaining a new format, without specifying any details.

Later, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba stated that the first official announcement of the new format was postponed, because UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss contracted Covid ahead of her visit to Kiev.

Earlier, the media reported the establishment of a new format citing diplomatic sources, without specifying any details. Initially, this variant was mentioned by Liz Truss on January 21. According to the Foreign Secretary, the cooperation between Ukraine, Poland and Ukraine was discussed during Zelensky’s visit to London in December 2021.