Belarus to collect fines from Lithuania for terminated potash contracts — PM

MINSK, February 1. /TASS/. Belarus intends to collect fines from Lithuania for termination of potash transit contracts and filed a claim to a Lithuanian court, Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko told reporters on Tuesday.

"We will collect the fine due to us for termination of contracts of carriage on their side. The relevant statement of claim was filed to the Lithuanian court; we will also collect lost profit from them, such amounts are large," Golovchenko said.

Belarus refocused its export transit from Lithuania to Russia in such a situation, the Prime Minister said.

"We have been prepared for this situation long since; it was announced. We reoriented our supplies as we promised. Our producers lost a bit in marginality due to the longer leg in the Russian Federation but it will be compensated by the increase in global prices," Golovchenko noted.