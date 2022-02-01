British PM plans to hold phone conversation with Putin on February 2 — Downing Street

LONDON, February 1. /TASS/. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson expects to hold a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the late afternoon on February 2, the official representative of the head of the British government said on Tuesday.

Earlier, his office reported that this conversation would take place on January 31, however, it was postponed because Johnson spent several hours at the parliament answering questions on the scandal over parties at his Downing Street residence during coronavirus restrictions in 2020 and 2021. On Monday, Johnson said he would speak to Putin at the first opportunity, mentioning February 1 as the likely date.

On Tuesday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that this conversation was not planned for this date. He noted that Moscow had not announced a phone conversation between Putin and Johnson, yet he didn’t exclude that some specific time would be coordinated.