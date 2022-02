OTTAWA, February 1. /TASS/. A number of states members of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) have expressed their concern about gaps in Minsk’s information on events surrounding the landing of a Ryanair flight in 2021 in the Belarusian capital, the organization said in a statement.

"Some Council States expressed concern at the gaps in information provided by Belarus," the organization said in a statement, without naming those countries.