Brazilian president has no plans to raise Ukrainian issue during his visit to Russia

RIO DE JANEIRO, February 1. /TASS/. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said he did not plan to raise the issue of Russia-NATO relations or discuss the situation surrounding Ukraine during his upcoming visit to Moscow, due in February.

"Brazil is a peaceful country. Naturally, this issue can be added to the agenda only on the Russian president’s initiative, but not on ours," he said in an interview with Brazil’s RecordTV. "We want to broaden trade cooperation with all countries and assist the cause of peace whenever possible."

The US Department of State told BBC News Brazil that, according to Washington, Brazil has a responsibility to uphold diplomatic principles and the rule-based order, and should deliver this message to Russia at every opportunity. Commenting on the statement, an anonymous Brazilian foreign ministry source said the republic was defending its interests in a sovereign way, and does not have to ask any country for authorization. The country is engaged in dialogue with all countries, which does not mean that it agrees with everything they do, the source added.

In early December, Bolsonaro announced he would visit to Russia on an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin. He said both countries were interested in the visit, stressing his determination to "deepen relations with Russia.".