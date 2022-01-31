British top diplomat cautions UK could slap toughest yet sanctions on Russia

LONDON, January 31. /TASS/. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said a new set of sanctions may be imposed on Russia in the event of its hypothetical invasion of Ukraine.

"Whether you support Russia’s aggressive actions against Ukraine, or you’re of wider significance to the Kremlin, we will have the power to sanction you," she said at the parliament on Monday. "Nothing is off the table and there will be nowhere to hide."

"This will amount to the toughest sanctions regime against Russia we have had in place yet, and mark the biggest change in our approach since leaving the European Union," Truss went on to say.

Businesses in crosshairs

The UK government will have the powers to sanction any Russian business due to their significance to the Kremlin under new legislation, Truss said.

"The new approach will mean a much broader range of individuals and businesses can be sanctioned due to their significance to the Kremlin," she said. "These new powers will be ready if necessary to hit the Russian state and its strategic interests where it really hurts."

The UK government will be able to impose restrictions not only targeting companies, but also their executives and owners.

A UK government source said the sanctions wouldn’t kick in automatically. The legislation gives the government the powers to impose them in the event of Russia’s purported further incursion into Ukraine, the source said.

Timeline

Truss said the new legislation will be in place by February 10.

"This package that we are putting together in legislation will be in place by the 10th of February so we are able to enact wide-ranging sanctions in broad categories that really target anybody that is providing strategic or economic support to the Russian regime," Truss said. "There will be nowhere to hide."

Diplomacy

The foreign secretary called on Russia to engage in meaningful talks to de-escalate tensions around Ukraine.

"The only way forward is for Russia to de-escalate, end its aggressive campaign of hybrid warfare and engage in meaningful talks," she said.

Truss confirmed that she was going to discuss the subject with her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and will fly to Moscow within the next two weeks.

There has been a flurry of statements in the West and Kiev lately that Russia could invade Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said they were unsubstantiated escalation and that Russia doesn’t threaten anyone. At the same time, he didn’t rule out provocations to corroborate these Western statements and warned that the use of force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine will have serious consequences.