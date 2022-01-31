Russia to use its UN SC presidency to hold debates on UN-CSTO cooperation

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. In the capacity of the UN Security Council’s president Russia is going to hold debates on February 16 on interaction by the United Nations and the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"On February 16, we plan to hold debates on interaction by the UN and the CSTO. At the session, ways will be discussed of stepping up such cooperation in the light of the CSTO’s tangible role in maintaining security in the Eurasian space, which was graphically demonstrated by its effective measures to promote normalization in Kazakhstan," the Foreign Ministry said.

"It will be of importance to examine the CSTO’s considerable potential in resisting terrorist and drug threats coming from Afghanistan, as well as prospects for plugging the organization into the UN peacekeeping activity," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

On February 7, Russia plans to hold debates on the humanitarian aspects of UN SC sanctions, which it regards as the central event.

"We hope that the discussion may help coordinate common approaches to minimizing the negative effects of international restrictions, which slow down economic development and push down the living standards, in particular, in the context of the novel coronavirus pandemic," the Russian Foreign Ministry said. "In particular, we are going to underscore the need for expanding the practice of humanitarian exemptions and its unhampered functioning. We believe that it will be useful to draw attention at the session to the problem of unilateral sanctions that cause a major negative impact on the humanitarian situation in some countries. We do hope that the debates will promote the awareness of how important it is to depoliticize the humanitarian dossier and deepen collective work in this direction."