Russian ambassador doesn't rule out politically-motivated campaign against Russians in UK

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin said on Monday that he doesn't rule out that a campaign against Russian nationals could be unleashed by the British authorities, who are pursuing their own political interests.

"I don't rule out that London may unleash a campaign against Russian citizens, especially against Russia-based companies and their CEOs in a bid to attain some false political goals. <…> We shall see and, naturally, we will take countermeasures. After all, British businesses are operating in Russia too. <…> Measures can always be taken on a reciprocal basis. So, let us wait and see what will become of it," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel, commenting on British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss' statement that properties of Russian nationals in Great Britain could be seized.

Truss said earlier that the UK would expand its sanctions against Russia over the situation around Ukraine. She refused to disclose details but when asked about possible sanctions against the assets of Russian businessmen living in London, and said that she is "ruling absolutely nothing out."