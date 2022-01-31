Anti-Russian media hype in UK stems from domestic crisis — Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Anti-Russian allegations are used in Great Britain to divert public attention from the political crisis inside the country, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin said on Monday.

"One of them is a domestic reason, since the opposition is pressing the prime minister because of last year’s scandals and parties amid the pandemic," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel, commenting on the anti-Russian media hype.

The ambassador stressed that it is impossible to improve relations between Great Britain and Russia by means of threats. "Indeed, the [UK] prime minister mentioned on Sunday that he is commissioning two ministers so that they try to improve relations. But so far, I don’t see any rational kernel in it," he noted.

On January 25, London’s police decided to conduct a series of probes into continuing reports about violations of coronavirus restrictions at the prime minister’s office. The scandal, which flared up late in 2021, is unfolding with more and more details. Stories broke in the media on Monday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson celebrated his 56th birthday in his office in the company of a large number of colleagues, relatives and friends on June 19, 2020, at a time when such gatherings were prohibited and a maximum of six people not living at the same place could meet only outdoors.