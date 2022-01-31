North Korea confirms firing medium-range missile on January 30

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. North Korea confirmed that it conducted a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile on Sunday, NK News reported on Monday.

According to the report, Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) was launched to "verify its accuracy".

"The test — the longest-range weapon that the DPRK has tested since Nov. 2017 and the first of the Hwasong-12 since Sept. 2017 — was carried out by the Academy of Defense Science and the Second Economic Commission, according to the state-run Voice of Korea (VOK)," the report said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly was not present at the test.