UK PM cancels visit to Japan due to situation around Ukraine

TOKYO, January 31. /TASS/. Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson canceled his upcoming visit to Japan, Kyodo news agency reported on Monday.

According to government sources of the Japanese news agency, Johnson's trip to Japan was planned for mid-February, but the UK notified Tokyo of canceling the visit, in particular, due to the aggravation of the situation around Ukraine.

The upcoming visit was not officially announced, but the Japanese television channel NHK reported on January 29 that Johnson was planning to visit Japan in mid-February and hold talks with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. It was assumed that the parties planned to discuss China, Ukraine, the fight against coronavirus, as well as measures to achieve decarbonization.

At a regular press conference on Monday Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters that the information about the UK Prime Minister's visit to Japan was not true.