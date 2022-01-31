New UK sanctions may affect assets of Russian energy companies - newspaper

LONDON, January 31. /TASS/. The UK government will present a new package of sanctions against Russia on Monday, which could affect the assets of Russian energy companies, The Times newspaper reported citing sources in the UK Cabinet.

"Under plans to be unveiled to MPs today, the government will impose asset freezes and travel bans on individuals and entities that have a ‘strategic significance’ to the Russian government. The move is being announced before a trip to the region by Boris Johnson this week during which he is expected to underline the UK’s support for Ukraine and again call for President Putin to ‘step back’ from conflict," the newspaper writes.

In recent months, statements have been made in the West, as well as in Kiev, about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin called the allegations baseless, aimed at escalating tensions.