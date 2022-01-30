United States will try to hold UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS, January 31. /TASS/. The United States intends to bring the situation around Ukraine to the discussion of the UN Security Council on Monday. Norway, which chairs the Security Council in January, confirmed the meeting will be held at 10:00 (18:00 Moscow time), however, the discussion of any issue at the Security Council meeting may be blocked in a procedural vote before it starts.

Any member of the UN Security Council can initiate a procedural vote. To discuss a particular issue, it is necessary that at least 9 out of the 15 members (five permanent and 10 non-permanent members) vote to support the initiative. Russia has not yet announced plans to initiate a procedural vote.

The UN Security Council includes Russia, the United Kingdom, China, the United States, France, as well as Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana, India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, Norway, and the United Arab Emirates as non-permanent members. According to TASS sources in the organization, the United States has been actively working with members of the Security Council to enlist their support in recent weeks.

The composition of the meeting is being reviewed. A representative of Ukraine will also participate in the meeting if it takes place.