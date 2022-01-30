Security chief dubs as total absurdity US allegations that Russia threatens Ukraine

ST. PETERSBURG, January 30./TASS/. Russia is in no way threatening Ukraine, all allegations by the US authorities about its threat are a total absurdity, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said on Sunday as he was laying a wreath and flowers in memory of the victims of the Siege of Leningrad at Piskaryovskoye Memorial Cemetery in St. Petersburg.

"Everybody is saying these days that Russia is threatening Ukraine. Total absurdity! There is no threat whatsoever," Patrushev said, stressing that "even the Ukrainians themselves, including the officials, are stating" that there is no threat.

"However, American officials maintain that the threat is here, and they are ready to fight, supplying weapons, down to the last Ukrainian," Patrushev said.