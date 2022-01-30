South Korea calls on DPRK to stop creating tensions in region - report

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. South Korean President Moon Jae-In called on North Korea to stop creating tensions in the region and respond to calls for restoration of the dialogue, speaking before the National Security Council Sunday, according to Yonhap.

According to the head of state, the North Korean missile launch is a "challenge to the de-nuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, to peace and stability […] and the diplomatic efforts of the international community, "adding that the launch violates the UN Security Council resolution.

He stated that, by launching ballistic missiles, North Korea approaches a rejection of the moratorium on nuclear tests.

"DPRK has upheld the moratorium on nuclear tests and launches of intermediate-range ballistic missiles, and displayed its readiness for a dialogue. But we can consider that, by launching this missile, they approached a rejection of the moratorium," Moon Jae-In said.