Japan expresses protest to North Korea over missile launch - Cabinet

TOKYO, January 30. /TASS/. The Japanese government expressed its protest to North Korea over the Sunday missile launch, says Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno.

"Ballistic missile launches violate UN Security Council resolutions, for which a strict protest was expressed to DPRK," Matsuno underscored. "We are still working out the details, but, if we consider a normal ballistic trajectory, the missile travelled about 800 km, with the maximum altitude of about 2,000 km."

The official noted that one ballistic missile was launched, which fell outside Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone in the Sea of Japan.

"We have received no information about any damage caused by the incident," the Chief Cabinet Secretary Said.

On January 27, South Korea reported that North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles that hit targets on an uninhabited island near the North Hamgyong Province. That was the sixth launch since the beginning of this year.