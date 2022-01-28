Argentine leader prefers Russian Sputnik V to other COVID-19 vaccines

BUENOS AIRES, January 28. /TASS/. Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has said that he prefers the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to other jabs.

"When it came to the third vaccination, I was offered another jab. But I said that I prefer Sputnik V," the head of state told TASS on Friday.

"I really trust this vaccine. I got inoculated, then I got ill, and I believe that I had milder disease because I was immunized with Sputnik V," the Argentine leader revealed.

Apart from the Sputnik V jab, Argentina immunizes people with the US Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, the British-Swedish AstraZeneca jab as well as the vaccines developed by China’s Sinopharm and Cansino.

Fernandez received the first component of the Sputnik V jab last January. In early April, the president said that he was infected with COVID-19. The Argentine leader recovered without having any complications. On December 6, he was inoculated with the Russian vaccine for the third time.

Russia’s Sputnik V was the first COVID-19 vaccine received by Argentina. On December 23, 2020, the country authorized the emergency use of the drug, while on December 29, it started to immunize healthcare workers with this jab.