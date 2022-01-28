US welcomes Russia’s statement that it wants no war but needs concrete steps — official

WASHINGTON, January 28. /TASS/. The United States welcomes Russia’s statement that it doesn’t want war but needs "to see it backed up by swift action," a senior US administration official told a briefing on Friday dedicated to a United Nations Security Council meeting on the situation around Ukraine called for January 31.

In an interview with radio stations earlier on Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that "if it depends on the Russian Federation, there won’t be a war." "We do not want wars, but we won’t allow our interests to be flagrantly stepped on and ignored," he emphasized, adding that the talks with the United States and NATO on security guarantee are not yet over.

On December 17, 2021, the Russian foreign ministry released a draft agreement on security guarantees between Russia and the United States, and a draft agreement on ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states. The proposed measures include guarantees that NATO will not advance eastward, including the accession of Ukraine and other countries into the alliance, as well as non-deployment of serious offensive weapons, including nuclear ones.

On January 26, the US and NATO handed over written responses to Russia on Moscow’s security guarantees that it was demanding from Washington and Brussels. The American side requested that the documents not be made public, although US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg enumerated their basic provisions. According to these statements, the West did not make concessions to Russia considered to be critical, but did indicate directions for further negotiations.

Recently, Western and Ukrainian media outlets have been echoing claims about Russia’s possible aggression against Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier slammed such statements as "empty and groundless" and their goal is to whip up tensions. He stressed that Russia doesn’t pose any threat to anyone, but did not rule out possible provocations to justify the remarks in question and warned that attempts at using force to settle the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have the most serious consequences.