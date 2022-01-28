North Korea gives Russia no advance notice of missile launch plans — diplomat

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Pyongyang does not notify Moscow of its planned missile launches in advance but Russia keeps a close eye on the situation and analyses data on the level of North Korea’s missile technologies, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov told TASS on Friday.

"As for the level of North Korea’s missile technologies, we closely follow the situation and analyze all the data available to us. We, like all the rest, are not informed by the North Koreans of missile launches in advance," the senior Russian diplomat said, replying to a corresponding question.

The South Korean military reported on January 27 that North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles that hit targets on an uninhabited island off its east coast. This was the sixth launch since the beginning of this year.

Earlier in January, Pyongyang test-fired tactical and railway-borne missiles along with hypersonic missiles capable of maneuvering to breach anti-ballistic missile defenses. Amid these reports of North Korea’s missile launches, the UN called for restarting negotiations on denuclearizing the Korean peninsula.