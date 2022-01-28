UN Security Council to discuss Ukrainian crisis on January 31 — envoy

UNITED NATIONS, January 28. /TASS/. The UN Security Council will hold talks on the situation around Ukraine on January 31, President of the UN Economic and Social Council and Norway’s Ambassador Mona Juul said on Friday.

"There will be a meeting on Monday called by the US," the UN envoy revealed.

As the senior diplomat noted, the talks are scheduled for 10:00 local time (18:00 Moscow Time).

"We think it is a positive development. We’ll see what happens, we think that the Security Council should have its say on the situation," Juul said.

Recently, claims of a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine have become frequent in both Ukraine and Western states. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called such reports empty and groundless escalation of tensions, underscoring that Russia does not pose any threat to anyone. Peskov noted that provocations may happen in order to justify such claims and warned that such attempts will bear the most serious consequences.