US refuses to look into Russia’s arguments concerning North Korea — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Washington is not inclined to look into and perceive Russia’s logic and arguments regarding a settlement on the Korean peninsula, but at the same time puts forward no constructive proposals of its own, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov told TASS in an interview.

He stressed that Russia kept in touch over the Korean Peninsula’s problems with all counterparts, including the Americans.

"However, for the time being Washington is not inclined to turn an attentive ear to our logic and arguments. Nor do the Americans put forward any constructive counter-proposals. Moreover, they try to conceal their own inactivity and lack of ideas by groundless accusations against Russian individuals and companies, whom they hold responsible for what they describe as almost the ‘key role’ in providing parts and components for North Korea’s missile program," Morgulov said.

At the same time, he stated, the United States ignores the fact that "for the past two years North Korea’s borders have remained tightly closed due to the pandemic, but this in no way has affected the development of its military-technological potential." For its part Moscow explains to the US side that it will be impossible to bring Pyongyang back to the negotiating table using "only fine declarations."

"In cooperation with China we have called for easing the international sanctions against North Korea in the humanitarian sphere and other civilian facilities not related with the missile and nuclear program by circulating a corresponding draft resolution in the UN Security Council. The United States’ support for it would have sounded the necessary signal to North Korea there is the sincere wish to conduct a dialogue, but no enmity or intention to strangulate the country economically," Morgulov said.

He explained that such a step by the UN Security Council had been ripe long ago, because North Korea for the past four years in fact observed a moratorium on nuclear testing and ballistic missile launches.

"We suggest considering as the basis for an agenda of negotiations the Russian-Chinese plan of action for a comprehensive settlement of the Korean Peninsula’s problems, including package of concrete measures that might be taken in four dimensions: military, political, economic and humanitarian," Morgulov said.