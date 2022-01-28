Russia forced NATO to seriously discuss US-dominated bloc’s expansion, says Indian expert

NEW DELHI, January 28. /TASS/. An essential result of the talks between Russia and the United States over Moscow's security guarantee proposals is that it has, for the first time, forced NATO and Washington to seriously discuss the issue of the US-dominated bloc’s expansion, said Nandan Unnikrishnan, a well-known Indian political scientist and distinguished fellow at New Delhi’s Observer Research Foundation, in an interview with TASS on Friday.

"You could say that Russia’s victory there is that it has forced the West and the US to discuss the topic of NATO’s expansion and security in Europe. Moscow has forced the West to sit down at the negotiating table on this topic and discuss it seriously," Unnikrishnan pointed out. He added that Russia had demonstrated that it is no longer what it was in the 1990s, and the West understood that and agreed to talk to Moscow.

"I am sure that these negotiations will not be easy and long, and I don't think the US and the West will agree to accept Russia's proposals, at least not in this form. Moscow has put forward the maximum [amount of] proposals. The West would like to study the problem from a technical point of view: where to put the missiles and where not to put them, where to deploy the troops, and so on. But as far as I can judge, Moscow does not want technical solutions, but genuine legal guarantees and NATO is not able to go for this so far," the expert believes.

Nevertheless, he thinks that the very fact that Russia and the United States are discussing this topic is important. "Moscow and Washington are still talking to each other. It's a long way and it's not an easy one. Undoubtedly, it will take a long time before the sides come to a mutually acceptable solution. However, at this point, I believe that there is still time for a diplomatic solution to the situation," the political analyst stated.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry published drafts of its security assurances that Moscow had proposed to the US and NATO. The draft documents (with the US and with members of the alliance) propose, among other things, ending NATO's eastward expansion, not granting Ukraine membership to the bloc, and imposing restrictions on the deployment of serious offensive weapons, in particular nuclear weapons. On January 26, the US and NATO provided Russia with their written response to Moscow's proposals on security guarantees. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday that the US replies did not include a positive response to the main issue: the inadmissibility of NATO’s further expansion.