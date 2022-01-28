When Kiev begins to implement Minsk-2, all will be well — Lavrov on recognizing LPR, DPR

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The issue of the recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) should be viewed in the context of Russia’s steady course on making Kiev fulfill the Minsk Accords, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with radio stations on Friday.

"The issue of recognition should be viewed in the context of our firm line intended to make the West force Kiev to implement the Minsk Accords. Then all will be well, as is provided, actually, in that document, approved by the UN Security Council," he said.

The Russian top diplomat also emphasized that the Minsk Agreements include the preservation of Ukraine’s unity and territorial integrity.

As reported earlier, in early February, the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration, and Relations with Compatriots will discuss a draft of the lower chamber’s address to the president on recognizing the LPR and DPR introduced by the Communist faction.

On January 19, the Gennady Zyuganov-led Communist Party faction submitted the draft of the address to the State Duma calling on Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize the independence of the DPR and LPR. According to the document, the State Duma is addressing the head of state, asking him to consider the issue of recognizing the self-proclaimed republics as "autonomous, sovereign and independent states." The text indicates that the lawmakers consider the recognition of the DPR and LPR to be "substantiated and morally justified".