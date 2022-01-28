Ukrainian airspace regularly patrolled by US, UK spy planes, LPR says

LUGANSK, January 28. /TASS/. The Lugansk People’s Republic’s (LPR) Militia regularly registers flights by US and UK spy planes over Ukrainian territory while the activity of drones belonging to Ukraine’s armed forces has significantly decreased, Colonel Yan Leshchenko, head of the LPR’s People’s Militia told TASS.

"At the same time, the US and UK spy planes are regularly observed over Ukraine’s territory," he said.

The military official noted that the activity of Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) has decreased, "attempts to intrude into the republic’s airspace are rather rare." "Most likely, it is related to the fact that the Ukrainian army, having encountered bitter experiences, realizes the risk that a UAV launched towards our positions will be lost. The weather conditions also have an impact: besides ice forming on the optical equipment, working in poor weather conditions demands high qualifications."

Since July 27, 2020, a package of additional measures to ensure a ceasefire has been formally in effect in Donbass. The document, among other things, bans the use of weapons, the stationing of heavy armaments in populated localities, engineering works at positions, and the launching of drones except those belonging to OSCE observers.