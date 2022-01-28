Kyrgyzstan says it reached ceasefire agreement with Tajikistan

BISHKEK, January 28. /TASS/. Envoys of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have agreed to cease fire and to pull back their additional forces, deployed in the area of the latest border conflict, Kyrgyzstan’s border guards said on Friday.

"Agreements on full ceasefire and on each side’s pullback of additional personnel and equipment deployed near the border, have been reached," the Border Service of Kyrgyzstan’s National Security Committee said.

The two states also agreed to reopen the Batken-Isfana highway and to carry out joint patrols in border areas.

Kyrgyz border guards said that during the meeting, delegations of the two states also visited Tort-Kocho, an area where a conflict between servicemen of the two states broke out on Thursday.

According to the border service of Kyrgyzstan, the conflict emerged in the area of Tort-Kocho. The incident was first settled, but later, it broke out with renewed vigor. Casualties were reported on both sides.

Kyrgyzstan accused Tajikistan of using mortars and grenade launchers during the conflict, saying that its neighbor was deploying military hardware near the border. Tajikistan also accused Kyrgyzstan of using mortars and drones and reported civilian casualties on its territory.