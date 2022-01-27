Dushanbe says Kyrgyz representative did not arrive for meeting on resolving conflict

DUSHANBE, January 27. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan has opened fire on Tajikistan after Bishkek’s representative did not show up for talks on settling the conflict, the Khovar news agency quoted the Tajik State Committee for National Security as saying.

"At about 17:20 (15:20 Moscow Time), some 50 unknown Kyrgyz residents <…> forcibly stopped a car of a Tajik citizen who transported sand, moving through Tajikistan from the Khojai Alo village to the Somoniyon village located in the Isfara District," the statement reads.

"In order to prevent such illegal actions of Kyrgyz citizens, a meeting at the level of lsfara’s local authorities and law enforcement agencies <…> was scheduled. However, the Kyrgyz side did not show up. Instead, at about 18:10 (16:10 Moscow Time), the Kyrgyz border guards, who took up firing positions <…>, shelled Tajik residents from tsmall arms," the State Committee for National Security noted.