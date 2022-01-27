India, Central Asian states to continue providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

NEW DELHI, January 27. /TASS/. India and the Central Asian countries intend to resume delivering humanitarian assistance to Afghan people, according to the Delhi Declaration of the India-Central Asia Summit held on Thursday.

"The Leaders discussed the current situation in Afghanistan and its impact on the security and stability of the region. They reiterated strong support for a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan while emphasizing the respect for sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity and non-interference in its internal affairs. They also discussed the current humanitarian situation and decided to continue to provide immediate humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan," the statement reads.

The sides also reaffirmed the importance of UNSC Resolution 2593 (2021) that unequivocally demands that Afghanistan not be used for sheltering, training, plotting or financing terrorist acts and called for concerted action against all terrorist groups. At the end of the summit, Indian senior diplomat Reenat Sandhu said that New Delhi and the Central Asian states agreed to establish a joint group on Afghanistan.

The India-Central Asia Summit, initiated by New Delhi, took place on Thursday via video linkup. It was attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.