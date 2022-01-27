US should stop hindering Beijing Olympics, Chinese top diplomat says

BEIJING, January 27. /TASS/. The United States should immediately cease creating obstacles to the Beijing Winter Olympics, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday.

"A matter of primary importance - the American side should stop hindering the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing," the Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted him as saying.

On December 6, 2021, Washington announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics, saying that no US officials would attend the Games. However, American athletes will still compete. The US initiative has been supported by Australia, the UK, Canada, the Netherlands and Denmark.

The 24th Winter Olympic Games will be held in Beijing from February 4 to 20, 2022, and the Paralympic Games will run from March 4 to 13. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).