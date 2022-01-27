Russia’s Medvedev hopes for increased contacts with US on combating cybercrime

GORKI, January 27. /TASS/. Russia and the US began to cooperate on fighting cybercrime more actively, as indicated by the arrest of those suspected of involvement in the REvil hacker group, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview Thursday.

He called the REvil apprehension situation a positive example, noting that the Russian-American cooperation on cybersecurity "has become much more active" now.

"Let’s hope that the number of such examples will keep growing," he said.

The official disclosed that, in cybersecurity, unlike many other fields, the US "are actively asking for cooperation and share certain information, because there is no other way."

"And all those cases, all operation that were carried out were, in substance, joint operations," Medvedev noted.

"This may be one of the few areas, where, despite the very problematic relations with the US, we have our cooperation intensified. And it bears fruit, because it is in everyone’s interest," Medvedev said.

He underscored that Moscow agrees with Washington’s position that "cybercrime must be fought collectively, because it is trans-national in nature."

"It does not matter, whose citizens take part in it, where they are and so on, because we understand how all of this works," the official underscored.