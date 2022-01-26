US sees signs Russia could purportedly use force against Ukraine by mid-February

WASHINGTON, January 26. /TASS/. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Wednesday said the US is seeing signs that Russia could purportedly use force against Ukraine by the middle of February.

"I have no idea whether he's made the ultimate decision, but we certainly see every indication that he is going to use military force," she said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Some time, perhaps now and middle of February."

"We all are aware that the Beijing Olympics begin on February 4 - the opening ceremony - and President Putin expects to be there," Sherman went on to say in comments during an online discussion organized by the Kiev-based Viktor Punchuk Foundation. Chinese President Xi Jinping probably "would not be ecstatic if Putin chose that moment to invade Ukraine," she said.

That may affect Putin’s "timing and his thinking," the diplomat said.

There has been a flurry of statements in the West and Kiev lately that Russia could invade Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said they were unsubstantiated escalation and that Russia doesn’t threaten anyone. At the same time, he didn’t rule out provocations to corroborate these Western statements and warned that the use of force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine will have serious consequences.