State Department threatens to take measures if Belarusian territory used to attack Ukraine

WASHINGTON, January 26. /TASS/. The US and its allies will take measures against Minsk if the republic’s territory is used "for an attack on Ukraine," US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price told a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We have been clearly voicing our concerns with the military buildup in what should be an independent, sovereign country. Russia’s surging of troops into Belarus is a cause for deep concern," he said.

"We’ve also made clear to Belarus that if it allows its territory to be used for an attack on Ukraine, it would face a swift and decisive response from the United States and our allies and partners," Price added.

"If an invasion were to proceed from Belarus, if Russian troops were to permanently station on their territory, NATO could well have to reassess our own force posture in the countries that border Belarus," he noted.

Belarusian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Anatoly Glaz said earlier that Washington ramped up tensions in the region, making statements on possible deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in the republic, and claiming that Ukraine could be attacked from Belarusian territory.

Concerns over Moscow's alleged preparations for an invasion into Ukraine have been increasingly announced in the west and in Kiev recently. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these statements as an empty and groundless escalation of tension, emphasizing that Russia posed no threat to anyone. At the same time, the Kremlin press secretary did not exclude some possible provocations to justify such claims and warned that the attempts to resolve the Ukrainian conflict by force would carry extremely serious consequences.