Diplomat: West conniving at Kiev’s provocations under pretext of alleged Russian threat

UNITED NATIONS, January 25. /TASS/. Western countries use allegations about threats from Russia as a pretext to keep on pumping Ukraine up with weapons and pushing it toward provocations fraught with civilian deaths in its eastern regions, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gennady Kuzmin said on Tuesday.

"Amid the deliberately fanned allegations about a fake threat coming from Russia, Western countries keep on pumping Ukraine up with weapons, sending their military advisers and conniving at Ukraine’s provocations instead of compelling it to implement the Minsk agreements that were endorsed by the UN Security Council," he said at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council dedicated to the protection of civilians during combat operations in cities. "And it means that children, elder people and women the Kiev authorities have been conducting an undeclared war against will continue to be killed."

NATO countries and countries of various "coalitions for democracy" "have a colossal negative experience in terms of today’s topic," the Russian diplomat noted. "Notably, airstrikes at cities’ quarters were often geared not to achieve military advantages but for the purposes of political intimidation, revenge, punishment of unwanted governments. Everyone remembers the bombardments of central Belgrade and other Serbian cities in the spring of 1999. We also remember the reasons and fighting methods used in Iraq and Libya."

Recently, Western and Ukrainian media outlets have been echoing claims about Russia’s possible aggression against Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier slammed such statements as "empty and groundless" and their goal is to whip up tensions. He stressed that Russia doesn’t pose any threat to anyone, but did not rule out possible provocations to justify the remarks in question and warned that attempts at using force to settle the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have the most serious consequences.