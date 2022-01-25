White House says papers like US response to Russian proposals aren’t typically made public

WASHINGTON, January 25. /TASS/. Papers such as the US planned written response to Russian proposals for security guarantees aren’t usually made public, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at a regular news conference on Tuesday.

"Typically paper that is part of negotiations or discussions <…> is typically not made public," she said. "It’s a part of the diplomatic process."

Psaki said she was unaware when the US might send the response to Moscow. "I don’t have an exact timing update," she said, adding that the work was led by the Department of State.