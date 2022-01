WASHINGTON, January 25. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden doesn’t plan to send US troops to Ukraine, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at a regular news conference on Tuesday.

"We are working through NATO to plus up support in our eastern flank countries," she said. "That is what NATO is there for and we are committed to the sanctity of that alliance."

"Just to be clear: there’s no intention or interest or desire by the president to send troops to Ukraine," she went on to say.