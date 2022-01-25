US attempts to ‘talk down’ Russia’s security proposals doomed to failure, says senior MP

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Russia is waiting for a US reply to its security proposals and Washington’s attempts to put this issue on the back burner with its assurances to respond to Moscow’s concerns are doomed to failure, Head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky said on Tuesday.

US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price earlier said at a press briefing that the United States proceeded from the fact that any steps with regard to Moscow’s proposals on European security must be taken on a reciprocal basis and Washington did not intend to make any concessions.

The news agency Bloomberg later reported, citing an unnamed EU representative, that in its reply to Russia’s proposals the United States intended to designate areas, in which it could respond to Moscow’s concerns.

"Does the West really think that its generous handouts in the form of a ‘response’ to Russia’s concerns can remove all the issues raised on security guarantees? The Russian proposals proper were made in a package and we are waiting for a reply on all the points as well," the senior Russian lawmaker said on his Telegram channel.

Western officials’ statements on "fresh unprecedented packages of sanctions, new batches of armaments for Ukraine and the deployment of additional NATO forces to Eastern Europe" are heard every day while Washington and Brussels are trying to justify this rhetoric with "Russia’s mythic preparations for an invasion," Slutsky insisted.

"The attempts to talk down or bury the Russian initiatives in this manner will fall through. Our delegations made clear at negotiations in Geneva and Vienna that we are waiting for a concrete reaction and not for endless talks on some concerns accompanied by the threats of sanctions and the intentions to beef up NATO’s military presence near the Russian borders," the senior Russian lawmaker said.