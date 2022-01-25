Expert doesn’t rule out that blackout in Central Asia was deliberate provocation

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. The power outages in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan may be a deliberate provocation as part of an internal political struggle. Andrey Bystritsky, chairman of the Board of the Valdai Discussion Club Foundation, told TASS on Tuesday.

Commenting on theories circulated in some Telegram channels that the United States could have been behind the blackout, the expert said it is highly improbable but did not rule out that the incident might have been deliberately caused by certain domestic forces.

"I think that the struggle in Central Asian societies is far from being over. And the forces involved in it can venture various exotic actions," he said. "This internal political struggle involves many players with various interests. They are split on ethnic, social, and linguistic grounds. And no one knows what anyone of them may invent. It is not ruled out that someone sought to organize a relatively minor accident, but it was scaled up due to the cascading principle."

According to Bystitsky, technological processes are also at risk amid political and socio-economic turbulence. And, in his words, "it happens more often than one might think." He recalled that an energy crisis had entailed socio-political confrontation in Lebanon and noted that such crises often stem from quite deliberate actions of various interest groups.

Massive electricity outages were reported on Tuesday in Kazakhstan’s southern regions, in Kyrgyzstan, and in the east of Uzbekistan. Due to the cuts in electricity supplies, utility supplies were stopped in big cities and airports suspended operations. Some regions were left without heat and water. The subway service was suspended in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent and several tourists were stranded while traveling on cable cars at Uzbekistan’s Amirsoy Mountain Resort. The blackout was caused by an overload in Kazakhstan’s grid.