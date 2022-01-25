Kremlin concerned about US steps to foment tensions around Ukraine

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. The Kremlin is keeping an eye on Washington’s steps aimed at stirring up tensions around Ukraine with great concern, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Nothing has changed in terms of what is happening with regard to the information aspect and what the US is de facto doing to foment tensions. We are watching the actions of the United States with great concern," he pointed out. When commenting on the Pentagon’s statements about its readiness to send 8,500 troops to Europe, Peskov said that it could in no way affect the negotiations on security assurances.

"It’s not affecting the course of the talks. The talks are over for now. We need to get the text (the written response of the US and NATO to Moscow’s proposals on security guarantees in Europe - TASS) before we figure out when and how we will continue. We hope that it will happen this week," the Kremlin spokesman added.

On Monday, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that the US was ready to send 8,500 troops to Europe but no final decision had been made yet. He pointed out that so far, the troops had been put on "high alert.".