Israel not evacuating embassy staff or its citizens from Ukraine so far, says ambassador

KIEV, January 25. /TASS/. Israel is not intending to evacuate embassy employees or its citizens from Ukraine so far, Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky said.

"Right now, we are not planning to evacuate embassy employees and Israeli citizens. However, we are closely monitoring the situation," he said in an interview with the Gordon news site published on Tuesday.

At the same time, the diplomat said that the embassy has asked Israeli citizens to leave their contact information so that it would be easier to reach them if necessary.

On Monday, a number of countries reported the evacuation of diplomatic family members from Ukraine. Meanwhile, Kiev said it saw no real grounds for this. In particular, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that there were 129 diplomatic missions in the country, four of which said they were starting to pull out their diplomats for security reasons. The rest informed that there are no grounds for evacuation and they are operating as usual.

Alexey Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, said Monday that Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States announced the evacuation of their diplomats and stressed that "other embassies are not doing it." Germany also later announced the evacuation of its diplomats.

Situation in Ukraine

In recent months, claims have been echoed in the West and in Kiev, about an alleged Russian invasion of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated such talk as an "empty and groundless" escalation of tensions. At the same time, he did not rule out that this was being done to justify an attempt to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine by force, and warned that such actions by Kiev would have the most serious consequences.

In December, Russia issued legally binding drafts on mutual security guarantees with the US and NATO due to the ongoing "military development" of Ukrainian territory by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, according to Moscow. The sides held several rounds of talks, including a personal meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, where the Russian top diplomat reiterated that Moscow had no intention of attacking Ukraine.