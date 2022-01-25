Evacuation of diplomats from Ukraine premature - minister

KIEV, January 25. /TASS/. The decision to evacuate diplomats and their family members from Ukraine, announced by several countries on Monday, is premature, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said on Tuesday.

"We have 129 diplomatic missions on the territory of Ukraine. Four of them said on Monday they were starting to evacuate their diplomats for security reasons. The rest said they saw no reasons to evacuate, and would continue to work fully staffed, including diplomats’ family members," he told Ukraine’s ICTV television early on Tuesday.

Kuleba went on to say that the decision to evacuate was "premature."

"There have been no intrinsic, practical reasons to do so. I don’t want to downplay the situation or the threat level, but everything should be well-thought-out and done in time," he added.

Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Alexey Danilov said on Monday that the embassies of Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States have announced the evacuation of their diplomatic personnel from Ukraine, adding that "other embassies aren’t part of that."

The West and Kiev have recently been spreading allegations about Russia’s potential ‘invasion’ of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded," serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone. However, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations aimed at justifying such allegations and warned that attempts to use military force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have serious consequences.