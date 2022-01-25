Iran’s ambassador says meeting of Iranian, Russian presidents signals stronger ties

VLADIKAVKAZ, January 24. /TASS/. The meeting between the presidents of Iran and Russia, Ebrahim Raisi and Vladimir Putin, will help the ties between the countries to become stronger, Kazem Jalali, the Iranian ambassador to Moscow, told TASS during his visit to the North Ossetia-Alania Region.

The president of Iran visited Russia on January 19. That was the first time he met with Vladimir Putin since taking office. On January 20, Raisi made a speech at the State Duma.

"Fortunately, Iran and Russia have very close ties now," the ambassador said. The presidents had a "lengthy and very strategic meeting," he said.

"The content of the meeting is a good roadmap for further development of our bilateral relations," Jalali said.

Iran and Russia have very much in common and have similar views on international politics, he said.

Science and education are some of the key areas of cooperation, the ambassador said. His visit included a stop at North Ossetia’s Khetagurov State University.

Jalali visited the North Ossetia-Alania Region for the first time.