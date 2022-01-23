First-ever regional polls kick off in Finland

HELSINKI, January 23. /TASS/. The first-ever regional elections have begun in Finland on Sunday, with polling stations opening at 09:00 local time (10:00 Moscow Time).

During these polls, councils for some 21 Finnish welfare regions, which were established after the recent reforms, are going to be elected. The responsibility for the health and social services, as well as for fire departments, will be transferred from the municipalities to the welfare districts.

The first voting results are going to be unveiled right after the closure of the polling stations at 20:00 local time (21:00 Moscow Time).

According to the survey, the oppositional National Coalition Party is the most popular among voters, followed by the ruling Social Democratic Party and the Center Party of Finland.