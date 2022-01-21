EU not yet agreed sanctions on Russia in case of aggression against Ukraine - source

BRUSSELS, January 21. /TASS/. The European Union has not yet agreed sanctions on Russia in case of any hypothetical aggression against Ukraine although several options are under consideration, a source in the EU diplomatic service said on Friday.

"There is no [single] proposal on sanctions from High Representative [of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell]; several options are reviewed. They are currently being agreed among EU institutions and countries," the diplomat said. The community "will be able to introduce sanctions on Russia in several days" in case of the aggression against Ukraine.

The EU views the current situation in the security sphere in Europe as the most serious since the end of the Cold War, the diplomat noted. "We certainly need dialogue with Russia to achieve de-escalation. However, we will hold it in accordance with the basic principles of the European Union," he added.