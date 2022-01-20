Erdogan confirms that Turkey seeks to host Putin-Zelensky talks

ANKARA, January 20./TASS/. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan confirmed on Thursday that Ankara wanted to host a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

"It saddens us that an atmosphere of war has developed between Russia and Ukraine. We expect to hold a meeting between Putin and Zelensky. I will visit Ukraine early next month," President Erdogan told a news conference in Ankara.

He stressed that he attached "great importance to both Putin’s visit to Turkey and [his] visit to Ukraine." The Turkish leader did not specify when President Putin might visit the republic.

On Wednesday, Ibrahim Kalin, spokesman of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, announced that Erdogan had invited the Russian and Ukrainian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky, to Turkey in order to "settle disputes" between the two countries. According to the spokesman, "Erdogan will depart for Ukraine in the upcoming weeks for negotiations with Zelensky."

The Turkish president repeatedly stated his desire to take part in the settlement of the crisis between Russia and Ukraine. During phone negotiations in December 2021, Putin pointed out to Erdogan that Ukraine continued its destructive policy, aiming to undermine the Minsk Agreements.