WHO has all data on Sputnik V, experts’ visit expected in February — health minister

VORONEZH, January 20./TASS/. Russia has passed to the World Health Organization (WHO) all data on the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. A visit by experts to inspect the production sites is expected in February, Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko said during his working trip to the Voronezh Region on Thursday.

"All data has been passed to the WHO, the dossier has been put together, we are waiting for their decision, we expect a visit in the first quarter, in February," the minister said in reply to a question.

Earlier, the WHO said that they were expecting additional information from Russia on Sputnik V at the end of January, for the assessment of Sputnik V for the EUL (Emergency Use Listing) status. It was noted that most data on the Russian vaccine had come at the end of December.