Omicron variant may mark endgame of pandemic, RDIF head hopes

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The Omicron strain can become the final wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) head Kirill Dmitriev said at a briefing on Thursday.

"We hope that Omicron will become the beginning of the end of the pandemic. Yet there are risks of other mutations," he said.

The B.1.1.529 coronavirus strain, named after the Greek letter omicron, was first discovered in southern Africa in 2021. According to the latest data, a total of 1,682 Omicron cases were recorded in Russia.

Earlier today, it was disclosed that Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine demonstrates a high virus-neutralizing activity against the Omicron variant, twice as high as the US Pfizer vaccine. RDIF provided the data with reference to the results of a comparative study by the National Institute of Infectious Diseases Lazzaro Spallanzani. Sputnik V is approved in 71 countries with a total population of over 4 billion people. Sputnik Light has already been authorized in more than 30 countries. The data also indicates a high safety profile of Sputnik V and Sputnik Light. In particular, no serious adverse events and no deaths related to the vaccination have been registered. No cases of myocarditis or pericarditis have been reported.