NATO’s action against independent democracies to lead to its disintegration — Iran leader

MOSCOW, January 20./TASS/. NATO integrates itself into the territories of independent states illegally, acting through deceit, and this will eventually lead to its disintegration, visiting Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi told a plenary meeting of the Russian State Duma lower house of parliament on Thursday.

"NATO is penetrating the geographic spaces of countries under various pretexts and guises, it is threatening independent states," the Iranian president stressed.

"Opposition to independent democracies, opposition to the self-identification of peoples, culture, and traditions of the peoples - this is all on NATO’s agenda, and this is deceit. This behavior will eventually lead to its disintegration," Ebrahim Raisi stressed.

According to him, the strategy of dominance has suffered defeat, and the US positions are now very weak. "Nevertheless, we see that the expansionist aspiration has not disappeared, on the contrary, they [the US] are adding it to their agenda, and the main aim is to weaken independent states from the inside. This is done through the imposition of economic sanctions and the destabilization of the domestic situation in the country," he pointed out.